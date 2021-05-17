6,286 Shares in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Bought by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $91.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.41%.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $393,938.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 254,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,426,473.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $200,089.89. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,831 shares of company stock worth $5,605,005. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

