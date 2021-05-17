770,293 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Bought by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 770,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,606,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,536,098. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average of $34.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $195.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

