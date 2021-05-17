806 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Bought by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 806 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $592,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,084,755,000 after buying an additional 897,259 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,794,739,000 after buying an additional 867,636 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 600,172.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 570,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $135,499,000 after buying an additional 570,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,920,000 after acquiring an additional 418,486 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $289.83 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $159.13 and a twelve month high of $295.14. The stock has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $277.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.70.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.24.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

