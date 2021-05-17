898 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,794,000 after buying an additional 908,033 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,371,000 after buying an additional 470,067 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $73,700,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $63,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,229.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $1,576,462.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,879 shares of company stock worth $9,089,398. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.90.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $234.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.20 and its 200-day moving average is $219.92. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $155.90 and a one year high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

