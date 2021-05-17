$914.22 Million in Sales Expected for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will report sales of $914.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $827.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $965.90 million. Align Technology posted sales of $352.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 159.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year sales of $3.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.75.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $569.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $579.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $540.11. The stock has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $199.56 and a 12-month high of $647.20.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total value of $1,530,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,027,119. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 61.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 538,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,475,000 after acquiring an additional 100,492 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Align Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $833,524,000 after purchasing an additional 48,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

