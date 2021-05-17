A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of AMKBY opened at $12.79 on Friday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $13.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

