Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $46.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch traded as high as $42.49 and last traded at $42.23, with a volume of 2366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.29.

ANF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,522,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 2,170 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.61 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,170 shares in the company, valued at $75,103.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.06.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

