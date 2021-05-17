ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AAVMY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $13.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.04.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

