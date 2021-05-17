ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AAVMY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $13.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.04.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.