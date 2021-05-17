Abundance Wealth Counselors Makes New $26,000 Investment in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fastly by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth about $740,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fastly by 15,333.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 520,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $22,141,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $1,521,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,970.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 349,296 shares of company stock valued at $27,160,840. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $42.60 on Monday. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.67. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

