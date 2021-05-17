Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $132.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.61% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Acceleron reported a wider loss in the first quarter while revenues fell short. The company got a significant boost from the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of its lead drug, Reblozyl, for anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia. The initial uptake of the drug shows an encouraging graph. The regulatory agency recently expanded the drug’s label for another indication, which should boost sales. Acceleron’s collaboration with a bigwig like Bristol-Myers is positive as it provides the former with cash infusion for development. The successful development of sotatercept will boost the portfolio. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, the company is extremely dependent on Reblozyl’s success for growth. Moreover, its pipeline only has one late-stage candidate.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on XLRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Acceleron Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.13.

Shares of XLRN stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.18. 1,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,940. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.65 and a 200 day moving average of $124.91. Acceleron Pharma has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $146.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -48.72 and a beta of 0.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.15 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total transaction of $1,407,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,262,344.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $894,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,257.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,150. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,309,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $679,331,000 after acquiring an additional 114,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,628,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $627,737,000 after buying an additional 17,164 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,814,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,085,000 after buying an additional 30,102 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,307,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,193,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,755,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

