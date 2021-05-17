ACoconut Price Down 38.8% Over Last 7 Days (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. During the last week, ACoconut has traded down 38.8% against the US dollar. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for approximately $1.53 or 0.00003537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a total market cap of $4.07 million and $163,294.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00077480 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000223 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000075 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

