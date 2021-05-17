Acumen Capital Raises Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target to C$42.50

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price objective upped by Acumen Capital from C$37.50 to C$42.50 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$42.00 to C$45.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hardwoods Distribution currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$41.75.

HDI opened at C$35.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$33.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$745.29 million and a P/E ratio of 19.89. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of C$11.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$308.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$301.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hardwoods Distribution will post 2.4800002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.32%.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

