Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Acushnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their target price on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.63.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Shares of GOLF stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.63. The company had a trading volume of 547,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,304. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 0.83. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $26.74 and a 52 week high of $53.50.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Acushnet will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.