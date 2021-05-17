Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,464.50 ($32.20).

ADM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,758 ($36.03) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

In other news, insider Annette Court bought 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,997 ($39.16) per share, with a total value of £26,373.60 ($34,457.28). Also, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 48 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,941 ($38.42), for a total value of £1,411.68 ($1,844.37).

Shares of LON ADM traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 2,948 ($38.52). 331,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,263. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,101.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,977.91. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,210 ($28.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,257 ($42.55). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a GBX 86 ($1.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

