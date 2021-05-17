Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,970 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in Adobe by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,536 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 28,716 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,361,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,668 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $486.00 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $361.44 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $496.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.