Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Raised by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,984 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.2% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $39,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Adobe by 0.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 256,998 shares of the software company’s stock worth $122,169,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,304,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,946 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 4.0% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,968 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $482.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $230.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $361.44 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $496.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

