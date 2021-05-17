ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the communications equipment provider on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

ADTRAN has a payout ratio of 73.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ADTRAN to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $20.05 on Monday. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $970.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.97 and a beta of 1.40.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $127.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.20 million. On average, analysts predict that ADTRAN will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADTN. Argus raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

