Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,694,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $552,174,000 after purchasing an additional 184,443 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,455,000 after purchasing an additional 79,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,718,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 377,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,600,000 after purchasing an additional 201,426 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $93.73 on Monday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

In related news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

