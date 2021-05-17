Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advantage Solutions Inc. is a business solutions provider for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers. The company’s data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services. Advantage Solutions Inc., formerly known as Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

ADV has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a market perform rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Advantage Solutions in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advantage Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of Advantage Solutions stock opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57. Advantage Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $13.92.

In related news, insider Jill L. Griffin bought 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,892.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,642.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Kilts bought 20,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $223,919.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,919.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 98,585 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,544 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Advantage Solutions by 48.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Advantage Solutions by 48.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,043 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Advantage Solutions by 6.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

