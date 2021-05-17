Aegis Initiates Coverage on Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC)

Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of GTEC opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.51. Greenland Technologies has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $26.42.

Get Greenland Technologies alerts:

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Peter Wang sold 50,000 shares of Greenland Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $610,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. 0.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.