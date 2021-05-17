Aegis Raises Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Price Target to $6.25

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Aegis from $6.00 to $6.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Aegis’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Global Self Storage stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.35. 103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,917. The stock has a market cap of $50.39 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Global Self Storage has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Self Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Global Self Storage by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in Global Self Storage by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Self Storage by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global Self Storage by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

