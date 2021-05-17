Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.43 million.

AFRM stock opened at $54.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.45. Affirm has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.94 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AFRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist lowered their price target on Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affirm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.10.

In other Affirm news, insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $2,310,369.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 43,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $3,938,036.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,354,716.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,688.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

