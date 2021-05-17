Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 347,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $17,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Aflac by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 85,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $2,132,176.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,890.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,134. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $56.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.87 and a 1 year high of $57.35.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

