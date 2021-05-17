ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ageas SA/NV from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ageas SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.00.

OTCMKTS AGESY opened at $63.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.15 and a 200-day moving average of $54.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.89. ageas SA/NV has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $64.10.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 9.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ageas SA/NV will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

