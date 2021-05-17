Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

AGRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of AGRX opened at $1.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $142.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.32. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dennis Reilly bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,427.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 92,500 shares of company stock valued at $174,573. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,777 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 34,855 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $798,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.