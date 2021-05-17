agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

Equities researchers at William Blair started coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AGL. Bank of America started coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Shares of AGL opened at $29.96 on Monday. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

