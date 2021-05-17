Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Agilysys during the first quarter worth $49,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Agilysys by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $48.05 on Monday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $64.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.90 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $150,700.00. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AGYS. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

