Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 86,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,388,000 after purchasing an additional 109,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

Shares of WPC opened at $73.65 on Monday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $76.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.51. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.048 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.80%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

