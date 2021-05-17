Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Buys New Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in Biogen by 4.5% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in Biogen by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Biogen by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in Biogen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen stock opened at $280.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $271.34 and its 200 day moving average is $264.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. Biogen’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.57.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.