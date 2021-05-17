Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Invests $384,000 in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 18,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 446.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $23.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.64. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1707 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.17%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.