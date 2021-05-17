Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $698,000. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 131,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 22,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYD opened at $14.74 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

