Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 115 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,755 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 910 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $314.65 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.01 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $321.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.73.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.94.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

