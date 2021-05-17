AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AIBRF. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of AIB Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS AIBRF opened at $3.00 on Friday. AIB Group has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $3.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.11.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

