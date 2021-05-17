Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $514.49 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) will report $514.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $522.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $506.06 million. Air Lease reported sales of $521.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AL. Cowen boosted their price objective on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AL. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Air Lease by 347.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Lease by 155,106.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 366,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,271,000 after purchasing an additional 366,052 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Air Lease by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 602,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Air Lease by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 125,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Lease stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.98. 8,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Air Lease has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $52.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

