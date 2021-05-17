Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Holdings Raised by Briaud Financial Planning Inc

Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 133.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 1.6% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,415,809,000 after buying an additional 686,175 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,142,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,932,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,154,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,646,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APD stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $300.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,074. The firm has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.62. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.52 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.13.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

