Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbnb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $172.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Airbnb from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.03.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $141.20 on Friday. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.