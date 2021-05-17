Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.19

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.19 and last traded at $41.74, with a volume of 21870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.80.

AKZOY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Akzo Nobel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were issued a $1.3197 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is presently 86.21%.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

