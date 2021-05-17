Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.94.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $19.19 on Monday. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average of $17.16.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 99.45% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,005,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

