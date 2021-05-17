Aldebaran Financial Inc. Sells 1,457 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 65.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 775 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,161.32.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 128,495 shares of company stock worth $440,950,967 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,222.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,286.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,203.04. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,330.00 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

