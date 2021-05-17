Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in Align Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGN. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.75.

In other news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total value of $1,530,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $11,027,119 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALGN opened at $569.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $579.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $540.11. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.56 and a 52 week high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

