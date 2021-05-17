Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Trading Down 2.2% Over Last Week

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for $1.78 or 0.00004115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $507.44 million and approximately $85.49 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00089052 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.35 or 0.00454748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00085265 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003848 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00023195 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,579,035 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.