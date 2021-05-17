Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €49.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €50.44 ($59.35).

ALO opened at €44.35 ($52.18) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is €43.99. Alstom has a 1 year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 1 year high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

