Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alstom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Alstom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alstom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.50.

ALSMY opened at $5.36 on Thursday. Alstom has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.31.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

