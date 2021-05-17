Alstom’s (ALSMY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALSMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Alstom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Get Alstom alerts:

Alstom stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.36. 148,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,563. Alstom has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.