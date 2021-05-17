Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price on the software’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Altair Engineering from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $66.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Altair Engineering has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $69.00.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $6,547,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $143,455.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 393,470 shares of company stock worth $25,225,673 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,407,004 shares of the software’s stock worth $275,747,000 after buying an additional 121,841 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,311,234 shares of the software’s stock worth $144,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,415 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,423,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,597 shares of the software’s stock valued at $45,776,000 after purchasing an additional 67,414 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 640,241 shares of the software’s stock valued at $37,249,000 after purchasing an additional 337,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

