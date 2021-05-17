Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Altria Group by 158.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

MO stock remained flat at $$50.28 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,612,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.29. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $93.05 billion, a PE ratio of 139.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

