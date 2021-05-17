Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $1.15. Amdocs reported earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $4.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amdocs.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, April 9th.

DOX stock opened at $77.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $54.68 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ossiam boosted its position in Amdocs by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 16,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Amdocs by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,670,000 after buying an additional 325,195 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 278.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 91,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 67,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 30,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amdocs (DOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.