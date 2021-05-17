Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.650-3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEE. Bank of America raised Ameren from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.71.

AEE traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $83.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,209. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.16 and its 200 day moving average is $78.22. Ameren has a 1 year low of $66.55 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,220. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

