American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.30 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.41 billion.
AXL traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $10.72. The company had a trading volume of 13,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,269. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. American Axle & Manufacturing has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $12.92.
American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.
Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.