American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.30 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.41 billion.

AXL traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $10.72. The company had a trading volume of 13,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,269. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. American Axle & Manufacturing has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $12.92.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.33.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

