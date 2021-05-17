American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Director Sells $184,351.43 in Stock

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Director Robert L. Howe sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $184,351.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of AEL opened at $31.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average is $29.11. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $497.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.14 million. As a group, research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,761,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,897,000 after purchasing an additional 237,161 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth about $251,873,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,957,000 after acquiring an additional 850,936 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,655,000 after acquiring an additional 934,140 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,258,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,211,000 after acquiring an additional 777,238 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

